‘Hope state takes action against culprits’: PM Modi on Birbhum violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Wednesday Birbhum Murders And said that the guilty should not be forgiven.

Addressing a virtual event to inaugurate a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters at the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, Modi said the central government would provide all possible help to bring the criminals to justice.

️ SUBSCRIBE NOW: GET EXPRESS PREMIUM TO ACCESS THE BEST ELECTION REPORTING AND ANALYSIS ️

Describing the killings as “heinous”, the prime minister said he hoped the state government would take steps to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.