Hopefully You’re Not Addicted To This: These Were The Most Striking Jokes Of April 1st Of This Year

“Bockrijk must return 17 buildings to the city of Antwerp”

Gazette of Antwerp Organized an April Fool’s Day joke in collaboration with Antwerp’s Alderman for Tourism Koen Kenis. According to the aldermen, the Bockrijk Open-Air Museum in Genk should immediately return a series of historic buildings to the city of Antwerp. Seventeen houses once stood proudly in the historic Veleshuis district, but were demolished in the 1960s when the city began to rehabilitate the most neglected and war-damaged parts. The buildings eventually culminated in the Bokrijk Open Air Museum in Genk. But times change. Today, just on 1 April, the Antwerp Alderman for Tourism Koen Canis (N-VA) believes that Bokrijk should return that piece of Antwerp’s heritage.

