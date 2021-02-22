Horimiya Episode 8: Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, Watch Online – Anime News & Facts

Previous episode Just and only every fan of the Horemia anime is waiting for the next episode. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about yourself. Horimia episode 8 Like the release date, spoiler, where to watch online, and countdown.

Horimiya is one of the most awaited Slice of Life anime coming this season. Also, dedicated manga fans have been waiting for an anime adaptation for years. Without this, Cloverworks The project has taken over, so the animation will also be quite satisfactory.

Earlier in Episode 7 of Horimiya: We noticed that Yuki was paying some extra attention to Tora as Miyamura and Kuko started dating, in addition, Sakura from the Student Council also likes Toru and she was making cookies for him.

Although, Yuki also likes Toru, he didn’t say anything to her, it’s like his normal self, even if he wants something so bad, but he’ll still leave it to others. He also decided to make some cupcakes for Toru, he brought something for Miyamura and Hori to try. However, Toru ate them even when they were half-burnt and told Yuki that he could not wait for the next bath which is better.

On the other hand, Miyamura went to her relative’s house in Hokkaido for five days and her phone battery ran out and she could not talk with Kyuko for some time. When he followed back and turned on his phone, he saw Hori’s message and ran to her and met her outside her house.

After some time, Hori was looking for a way to act cute in front of Miyamura, but it was not working as planned. However, things still happened and they slept together. About what happened in the previous episode.

Episode 8 of Horimiya is set to air on 27thTh February 2021. In addition, the anime will run from January to April with approximately 13 episodes. A lot of new and old anime are coming out this fall season and keep an eye on all the new episodes we have created Release schedule For mobile phones.

Countdown to episode 8

Where Can I Watch Horemia Episode 8

Funimation Licensed to stream anime on its website in North America, the British Isles, Mexico and Brazil. They will be streaming via anime in Europe Canaanites And in Australia and New Zealand Animelab. In South East Asia and South Asia, museum communication authorized the system and would flow it over Museum asia youtube channel.

In addition, we insist that you support official sources and avoid piracy websites because it annoys the creators. But, if the anime is not officially available in your country, there are many informal websites that are streaming the anime.

How many episodes will there be?

It has been announced that “HorimiaThere will be a total of 13 episodes of the anime which will run from 9 January 2021 to 3 April 2021.

Preview and Spoilers of Episode 8

Episode 8 spoilers and previews are not available yet. I will update the post as soon as they are available. Note that spoilers and previews usually arrive 3 days before the episode air date, so you can return around that time.

When will English dub anime come out?

There is no confirmed news about the English dubbed version of the anime. However, we should keep in mind that Finnation is streaming the anime and Funimation is popular for their English dub anime. Also, most of the popular anime series nowadays have an English dub, so the chances are high.

Anime cast

Diki Yamashita as Shaki Ira

Jun Fukuyama as Aiken Yanagi

Taku Yashiro like Kichi Shindo

Shy Chiba as Makio Tanihara

Momo Asakura as Homoka Sawada

Kyusuke Hori as Daisuke Ono

Ai Kayano as Yuriko Hori

Yuka Terasaki as Sota Hori

Hisako Kanemoto Motoku Iura

Will Anime air on Netflix?

If we talk about coming to Netflix, it’s not going to happen, at least for quite some time. The series may be available on Netflix after the series ends.

About horemia anime

The scene from Hori-san to Miyamura-kun manga features six unique video livelihoods (OVAs). The main OVA was awarded on 26 September 2012, the second on 25 March 2014, the third on 25 March 2015, the fourth on 14 December 2018. The scene is scheduled for delivery on 5 and 6 May 2021.

On September 17, 2020, Variety of Horimea’s Anime TV Arrangement was announced. The arrangement is helmed by Cloverworks and coordinated by Masashi Ishihama, with Takao Yoshioka taking care of the arrangement, Haruko Izuka planning the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composing the arrangements. .

It debuted on Tokyo MX and various channels on January 10, 2021. The initial signature melody is “Kadding Perfume” by Y Kamiyama, while the full signature tune is “Guaranteed” by Friends. Feminization authorized the arrangement outside of Asia and is streaming on its site in North America, the British Isles, Mexico and Brazil in Europe, via Vakim, and via AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand. Medialink has authorized the arrangement in Southeast Asia and is streaming it in Bilibili.