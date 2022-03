Horoscope Today 31 March 2022, Aaj Ka Rashifal, Daily Horoscope: According to Panchang, today 31 March 2022 is the date of Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month on Thursday. Today is the last day of March. Amavasya Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha will start from today itself. Today the Moon will be sitting in Pisces. Today is Poorvabhadrapada Nakshatra. How will today be for you, know…