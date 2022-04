Horoscope Today 5 April 2022, Today’s Rashifal: According to Panchang, today 5th April 2022 is the date of Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Today is the fourth day of Navratri. Today is an important day. Today Moon is transiting in Taurus. Today is Kritika Nakshatra. How will be today for education, career, job, business and health, let’s know today…