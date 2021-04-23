ENTERTAINMENT

Hospital CEO, Sushmita Sen who cried due to lack of oxygen, said – cylinder is there but how to send it to Delhi?

Because of lack of oxygen in hospitals, docs are additionally shedding braveness. Many such movies have surfaced the place hospital administration or docs have been seen crying for concern of working out of oxygen within the corona. Sushmita Sen was saddened to see the same video of Sunil Sagar, CEO of Shanti Sukand Hospital in Delhi. He expressed his want to ship oxygen. On this, a consumer questioned that there’s a scarcity in Mumbai, so why does she need to ship the Delhi cylinder. Sushmita has additionally responded to this.

2 hours of oxygen was left within the hospital

Whereas retweeting the video, Sushmita Sen wrote, “It is extremely coronary heart breaking … lack of oxygen is in all places.” I’ve organized some cylinders however there isn’t any solution to ship them from Delhi to Mumbai… Please recommend a way. Within the video, Sunil Sagar may be heard saying, we’ve little or no oxygen left. We have now requested docs to discharge the sufferers who may be discharged … oxygen will run round 2 hours.

Why did you need to ship cylinders to Delhi

On this tweet by Sushmita, many individuals have advised methods to ship oxygen to Delhi. On the identical time, a consumer wrote that when the shortage of oxygen is in all places, why are you sending it to Delhi as an alternative of sending it to the same hospital in Mumbai. Sushmita has responded to this, as there are nonetheless cylinders of oxygen in Mumbai, I’ve come to know the identical. Delhi wants them particularly these small hospitals, so when you can assist. After this Sushmita additionally gave the excellent news that the hospital has received oxygen from elsewhere.

