Host, base and start times of the new ITV quiz show The 1% Club

Lee Mack is introducing a brand new ITV primetime quiz show inviting viewers to find out if they’re in the 1% club.

The Southport star will dust off his hosting skills as he prepares to present his new ITV quiz show. Each episode begins with 100 contestants who must fight against each other to win a £100,000 cash prize.

The 1% club will include people of all ages and varying degrees of general knowledge. To win the cash prize, contestants must answer a question that only 1% of the population can guess.

Each contestant starts at £1,000, but if they answer any of the questions incorrectly, they are out of the game and their £1,000 goes directly to the prize pool, giving everyone a chance…