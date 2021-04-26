Hostel Tamil Movie (2021): Cast, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Release Date

Hostel Film (2021): It is among the most awaited enjoyable entertainer film directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan, who has beforehand achieved a thriller drama “Sathuram 2”. Hostel, an upcoming Tamil film is a comedy-drama starring Ashok Selvan and Priya Bhavani Shankar within the lead roles. The duo teaming up for the primary time. The movie is bankrolled by R.Ravindran underneath the banner Trident Arts whereas the music and soundtracks are composed by Bobo Shashi.
The film additionally options Sathish, Nassar, Munishkanth, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru fame Yogi and Krrish Kumar (who has been a part of the Malayalam movie Kinavalli and Tamil film Yennai Arindhaal), Ravi Verma in supporting roles. The enjoyable story of the story is a few block in an engineering faculty’s hostel collapses and so they shift the scholars briefly to a different hostel, the place the enjoyable tragedy begins.
Hostel Tamil Film 2021 Full Particulars
Right here is teh full particulars of upcoming tamil film Hostel,
|Director
|Sumanth Radhakrishnan
|Producer
|R.Ravindran
|Style
|Comedy Drama
|Script author
|Sumanth
|Starring
|Ashok Selvan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sathish, Nassar, and extra.
|Music
|Bobo Shashi
|Editor
|Raghul
|Cinematographer
|Praveen Kumar
|Manufacturing Firm
|Trident Arts
|Launch date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil
Hostel Tamil Film Solid
Right here is the principle solid record of Resort tamil film 2021,
Hostel Tamil Film First Look
Have a look on the attention-grabbing poster of Hostel movie,
Hostel Tamil Film Songs
Keep Tuned with themiracletech.com For extra updates