Hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will make Oscars 2022 history

The 94th Academy Awards will make Oscar history on Sunday before the first trophy is presented during a live ceremony: three women will host the prestigious Hollywood event for the first time.

Actor Regina Hall and Emmy-winning comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are co-hosting the show, which plans to bring their edgy humor and lots of fun to the often packed ceremony.

The last woman to host the ceremony was Ellen DeGeneres, who garnered relatively rave reviews in 2014. He also hosted in 2007.

Since DeGeneres’ second term, organizers have included Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock and Jimmy Kimmel. The show, which airs tonight at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC, then went without a host for three consecutive years following comedian Kevin Hart’s homophobic jokes…