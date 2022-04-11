‘Hot period’ on the way, 70 degrees possible

Get ready to wear some shorts and t-shirts this week.

Temperatures are expected to skyrocket across Massachusetts, even reaching 70 degrees on Tuesday, as a warm front sweeps through the region.

“We’ll probably be above average by this time next week,” Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Boston office, said on Sunday. “We are going into a hot period.”

Sunny, dry and mild weather is expected on Monday as temperatures climb into the 60s.

The rain will then likely return Monday night through early Tuesday as it advances through a weak front. Any precipitation should subside quickly on Tuesday as low pressure offshore lifts.

After this, there will be dry and hot weather on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures can reach up to 70 degrees in some parts of the Gulf.