Hot Pie Torch Crows To Make It Two Of Two

An astonishing third stint of seven goals saw Collingwood hold on to their second win of the season, beating Adelaide by 42 points.

The pies were on fire – both figuratively and perhaps literally, started by a food outlet with a brief stadium-wide evacuation – winning at the MCG in a 15.10 (100) to 8.10 (58) sunny Saturday afternoon.

These young magpies are hungry, and they can pounce on targets dangerously fast, whether from out the middle or through quick ball movement.

Inexperienced forwards Beau McCreery, Ollie Henry, Jack Ginnivan and Nathan Kruger (who ended up on the bench with an injured shoulder) combined beautifully, capturing strong midfield and defensive play from leaders Jack Crisp, Taylor Adams, Scott …