Hot towel scrub: know what is hot towel scrub and what are its benefits

You may have used a variety of scrubs to remove dead skin, remove blackheads and whiteheads, and open skin pores, but have you ever used a hot towel scrub to keep your skin healthy, to relieve fatigue, to relieve stress? Used and are you aware of its benefits? If you do not know, then let us know what is the hot towel scrub and its benefits.

Hot towel scrub is a type of treatment that is done by soaking the towel in warm water and rubbing it lightly on your skin, the hot towel scrub is done in circular motion on the body which is positive on the tissues, pores and muscles of our skin. Affects

Doing this scrub before and after bathing is considered more beneficial, for this you need a fluffy cotton towel. After soaking the towel in hot water, squeezing it and scrubbing it in circular motion gives the muscles a rest.

Hot towel scrub increases blood circulation in the body, which increases the energy level in the body.

