Hotel of the Famous: Matilda Blanco and Kate Rodriguez Were Measured in the Second Elimination Duel

Matilda Blanco and Kate Rodriguez face to face in the famous hotel duel

it was a week of high stress famous hotel, reality they lead Pampita Ardohain and Chino Luniso on the screen of thirteen It was raising the temperature episode by episode. Alliances, tactics and betrayals in pursuit of a single objective. Face-to-face disputes between participants. Moments of sexual tension, in privacy and in full view of all. Two contestants who left the program by their own decision. And the Elimination Gala hadn’t arrived yet.

With the same intensity they arrived on Friday, in which Matilda Blanco and Kate Rodriguez They were measured in the Hache Challenge to determine who was still in the competition. Fashion specialist…