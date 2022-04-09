Hotel of the Famous: Rodrigo Noya was saved from extermination, though he finds himself more and more lonely

third week of famous hotels has reached its final point, which means a new confrontation in the dreaded “H”, the game in which two duelists risk their permanence on the reality show. And this time, they were Rodrigo Noya You nico mikes who measured his strength. Meanwhile, the day proceeded with a lot of tension, especially with regard to who was given the nickname of the squirrel.

earlier in the day, Gabriel Olivieri The staff visited, and were shocked to see the level of chaos in the place. The members of that group laughed and offered him a coffee with mushrooms, and matilda white Accused the team: “They don’t want to keep clean”, while Melody Luzu He used to tease her. for other…