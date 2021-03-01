Hotel Story MOD APK v2.0.10 for Android (Unlimited Money)

Get the latest version of Hotel Story MOD APK with Unlimited Money! Build your own hotel in the game and create a unique business empire! Read the full article to collect more information about this game.

Hotel Story Mod Apk Description

Imagine yourself as the owner of a new hotel with high quality services and staff. How nice it is when everything in the hotel stays under your thumb, right? This is too much Hotel Story MOD APK is all about! Manage your staff members and deploy them at your stations. Ensure that the quality of hotel services does not deteriorate. Make sure that every feature of your mini-empire is outstanding. Finally, don’t forget to emerge as the CEO of the best damn hotel on planet Earth.

The moment you open your hotel door, customers will start filling the room with water. It is your job to give them the best of first class services. You also have to make sure that they experience living in their homes. Decorate your hotel with gorgeous settings. Always remember that no compromise with the quality of hospitality will be tolerated by customers. But first, you need customers. There is not a single hotel in this world that has avoided problems like lack of customers. So you have to make enough room for them.

We know that a hotel cannot pull through providing rooms only to its customers. As the manager and CEO of your hotel, you must ensure that your customers are satisfied with the quality of the hotel services. Additionally, your hotel has various other resources that need to be maintained. They are listed below:

Bedroom We cannot imagine a hotel without rooms in it. It is your responsibility to provide wonderful rooms to your residents.

Massage Center – Nowadays, massage centers have gained more prominence in hotel culture. Clients want to calm their muscles and mind with the help of a trained masseur.

Nowadays, massage centers have gained more prominence in hotel culture. Clients want to calm their muscles and mind with the help of a trained masseur. Bathroom Providing amazing bathrooms in this gaming product should be one of your top priorities. You have to make sure that male and female bathrooms should be built separately.

Library – Not all hotels have libraries for their customers. It can emerge as the perfect place for all book lovers.

Not all hotels have libraries for their customers. It can emerge as the perfect place for all book lovers. Supermart – Apart from getting the basic facilities, customers can buy their essential items at Supermart at the best price.

Laundry room – You can't expect your customers to do their own dirty laundry at your hotel, right? This is why the need for a top quality laundry room is an absolute necessity.

You can’t expect your customers to do their own dirty laundry at your hotel, right? This is why the need for a top quality laundry room is an absolute necessity. business Machine – This is not a bad service to provide. If customers start looking for some candy, chocolate, soft drinks, and other small foods, then this vending machine can be very beneficial for you. Also, you do not need to spend a lot of money on the manufacture of this machine.

Hotel Story MOD APK Features

There are many features that can be used by players while enjoying the game. Some of them are mentioned below:

There is no need for players to pay any amount to play this modded version. It is free to download. But do not forget to download it from our website.

We strongly recommend using your creativity. This will automatically improve your performance as the CEO of an in-game hotel. Don’t forget that your hotel revenue also depends on your creativity and the choices you make in the game.

Use offline mode when you are not able to establish a strong connection. Players can enjoy the game even without connecting to the Internet.

Players will have to deal with more than 20 different types of customers in this modded version. Some of them are rich and famous. Therefore, you have to take extra precautions when managing them.

More than 300 different features can be given in the game. Download the game and explore these features on your own.

Invite your friends to play the game together.

Enjoy the game’s 2D and cartoon graphics.

Hotel Story Mod APK Installation Guide

First of all download the Hotel Story Mod APK from the download link given below.

Now you will be sent to our Telegram channel, download the APK from there.

Now install Hotel Story Mod APK by allowing unknown source in your android device

Now open Hotel Story Mod APK

Enjoy the hack features of Hotel Story Mod APK on your Android device

That is, you have successfully installed the Mod APK in your device.

The conclusion

We have the latest version of Hotel Story Mod APK for all players. The original version can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. However, that file does not have modded features. Therefore we are advising you to download the modeled file from our Telegram channel. The download link is given at the end of this article. Download it now!

Frequently Asked Questions (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q. Is Hotel Story Mod APK free to play?

Answer Yes. Enter our Telegram channel to download the game for free.

Q. Does it have any technical issues?

No answer no! There are no technical issues in this version.

Q. Will we get viruses in this model file?

No answer no! This game is free from all types of viruses.

