Hotel Tech Report Launches the 2021 HotelTechIndex™ Market Leaders Report to Help Hotels Identify Top Technology Solutions in the Recovery – Hospitality Net

Hotel Tech Report released the 2021 HotelTechIndex™: Hotel Software Market Leaders Report, the most comprehensive view of technology solutions aiding hotel businesses in the industry recovery. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic during the 3-month data collection period, 318,466 hoteliers across 127 countries visited Hotel Tech Report and spent more than 3,000 hours contributing 10,227 verified hotel software product reviews about the technology solutions they’re leveraging to achieve profitability and thrive in the post-pandemic rebound.

“Coming out of the pandemic, winners in every industry have been firms with the strongest technological competencies. This report is designed to educate hoteliers, prepare them for rapidly changing market conditions, and give them tools to succeed in the digital age. The 2021 HotelTechIndex Market Leaders Report is a critical asset for hoteliers looking to grow their businesses and innovate for the future which distills insights from thousands of hoteliers into an accessible primer on the state of tech in the industry that any hotelier can pick up and act on immediately,” says Hotel Tech Report CEO Jordan Hollander.

The HotelTechIndex™ Report also features an executive letter from the report’s sponsor and distribution partner Tripadvisor. It’s available in English and will soon be available in German, Spanish, and French to help make technology education and tools more accessible to hoteliers across the globe.

“Given this ever-changing technology landscape, Hotel Tech Report offers excellent ways to discover the right technology for your [hotel] business. Tripadvisor is proud to partner with HTR to showcase the technologies that best prepare [hoteliers] for the new environment as the travel industry recovers,” writes distribution partner Tripadvisor’s VP & GM of Hospitality Solutions Martin Verdon-Roe.

He continues, “One of the most meaningful changes we have recently observed in the hospitality industry is the rate at which hoteliers have adopted new technologies to better operate their businesses. With the proliferation of cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), hoteliers can now find, test and purchase new software solutions quickly and simply. Today’s unpredictable economic environment has only accelerated this trend towards high-impact, cost-effective software solutions. Travel is an innate human desire, and the world is eager for it to bounce back quickly. But there’s no doubt that the travel industry will be different. That’s why now is the time to ensure that the technology solutions you invest in today will make the most of the changes that lie ahead.”

The report is packed with top-rated products based on thousands of verified hotelier reviews, in-depth customer support capabilities research, integrations data, and industry expert product analysis. It offers tech recommendations across every facet of the hotel tech stack in addition to free software buying guides, and other educational resources to help hoteliers fast track their understanding of technology solutions and digital transformation strategies.

The 2021 HotelTechIndex report is the hotel industry’s definitive guide to technology solutions influencing more than $72 million of buying decisions each year. The report leverages authentic product insights from thousands of verified hotel industry professionals to identify the top software solutions across the hotel tech stack.