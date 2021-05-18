Hotel Transylvania 4 Transformania Trailer Review, Voice Cast Name, Release Date In India and USA!

One of the most-awaited and anticipating Animation movies is going to be released soon in the theatres. It is a computer-animated film titled “Hotel Transylvanian 4”. The previous 3 parts of the movie were a big hit. The viewers liked the movie very much and eagerly waiting to watch the fourth installment of the movie. This time, the movie is going to be very interesting and exciting as it is coming with some changes in characters and more. Recently, the makers have released the trailer on the YouTube channel. The movie is scheduled to be released theatrically in July 2021. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the movie, voice cast, characters, release date, and many more.

Hotel Transylvania 4 Release Date In India and USA!

The film is directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. It is produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone under the production banner. Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation. The Screenplay is handled by Amos Vemon, Nunzio Randazzo, and Genndy Tartakovsky. The story credit also goes to Genndy Tartakovsky. The movie starring Steve Buscemi, Brian Hull, Selena Gomez. Andy Samberg, David Spade, and many more extremely talented and experienced personalities. The movie will be released on 23 July 2021 in the theatres of the United States.

Voice Cast Name of “Hotel Transylvania 4”

Brian Hull as Dracula

Selena Gomez as Mavis

Andy Samberg as Johny Loughran

Steve Buscemi as Wayne

Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing

David Spade as Griffin

Fran Drescher ass Eunice

Asher Blinkoff as Dennis Loughran

Keegan-Michael Key as Murray

Molly Shannon as Wanda

The movie revolves around Van Helsing’s mysterious invention. His invention name is “Monsterfication Ray” which gets destroyed. Due to his invention, Dracula and his monster friends get to change into humans and Johny transformed into a monster. Johny starts loving his life as a monster but Dracula’s power snatched away. After some time, Dracula and his friends try to find a cure to become normal along with Johny. Further, the movie is all about how they find a way to change themselves like before.

Talking about its trailer, the makers have released the trailer on 17 May 2021 on the official YouTube channel of Sony Pictures Entertainment. The movie has got 3.5 million in just 17 hours of its release along with 64K likes. The trailer is receiving positive comments for its mind-blowing animation. The trailer has released in full HD. The makers are really excited about its release. The movie is going to be released in various languages such as English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The movie will be released on July 23, 2021, in the nearby theatres. We would like to suggest our viewers watch this animation movie. Stay tuned with us for more updates

Hotel Transylvania 4 Transformania Trailer