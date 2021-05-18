Hotel Transylvania 4 View online Release date Spoilers Cast crew Review Plot and story details

Hotel Transylvania 4: The highly anticipated episode of the Hotel Transylvania franchise ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ will hit theaters in July this year. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, this animated fantasy comedy will be the sequel to Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which premiered in 2018. Hotel Transylvania 4 is expected to be the final installment of its franchise.

Hotel Transylvania 4 will also undergo a major overhaul with Brian Hull replacing Adam Sandler from the voice cast who portrayed the character Dracula from his franchise’s previous three films. The film is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon and was created by the production companies of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation.

Hotel Transylvania 4 Plot

The plot of Hotel Transylvania 4 revolves around a “Monsterfication Ray”, a latest Van Helsing invention that has turned Dracula into a human and Johnny into a monster. While Dracula has lost all his powers, Johnny enjoys becoming a monster. The film centers on all the hilarious moments after their transformation and their journey to switch themselves back before it gets too late as their transformations can become permanent.

Hotel Transylvania 4: Voice Cast

As we’ve mentioned above, Adam Sandler, who has starred in the Hotel Transylvania franchise’s voice cast since its inception, has been replaced by Brian Hull as Dracula. The other voice cast includes:

Selena Gomez has voiced the character of Mavis

Andy Samberg has voiced the character of Johny Loughran

Steve Buscemi has voiced the character Wayne

Asher Blinkoff has voiced the character of Dennis Loughran

Molly Shannon has voiced Wanda’s character

Kathryn Hahn has voiced the character of Ericka Van Helsing

Keegan-Michael Key has voiced the character of Murray

Fran Drescher voiced Eunice’s character

David Spade voiced the character Griffin

Trailer for Hotel Transylvania 4 released

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official trailer of Hotel Transylvania 4 on its YouTube channel yesterday on September 17th May 2021 (Monday). The audience really likes the trailer and is very excited about the movie release. Within 20 hours of the trailer’s release, it also has over 3.5 million views with 66K likes. You can also watch the Full HD trailer online on Sony Pictures Entertainment’s official YouTube channel.

Release date Hotel Transylvania 4

In February 2019, the film received its original release date, which was scheduled for 22nd December 2021, but it was later prepared in April 2020 and scheduled for 6th August 2021. Later, in April 2021, the release date of Hotel Transylvania 4 was pushed forward again and got its last premiere date, July 23, 2021. So, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is ready to have a theatrical release on July 23 . however, it will hit theaters in the United States from now on.

