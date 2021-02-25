Hotness Tech: Ananya Pandey Temperature in Panama – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Hotness Tech: Ananya Pandey Temperature in Panama

Bollywood diva Ananya Pandey made a bang with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2. After this, she appeared in husband wife and she and Kali Yellow.

Currently, Ananya is busy shooting for Liger, which is being directed by Puri Jagannath and features Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role. Meanwhile, the actress is increasing the heat on social media by sharing some of her hot photos.

Not long ago, Ananya posted some of her photos on Instagram. The actress is seen wearing multi-colored pajamas and seems to be chilling at home. Photos are seen smoking hot with loose hair and sexy expressions. Ananya has also made sure to disclose her assets, making fans proud of her.

With these hot photoshoots, Ananya is making it clear that she is ready for the glam game. Liger made her debut in the South Indian film industries. The film is slated for a pan-India release on 9 September. Apart from Liger, Ananya is also acting in an untitled project under the direction of Shakun Batra.

