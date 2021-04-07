Hours Before Poll, EVMs Found At TMC Man’s Home | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

HOWRAH: The Election Commission on Tuesday suspended three poll officials and a cop and removed three home guards after three EVMs and four VVPATs were recovered from the home of a local Trinamool Congress functionary in Uluberia North in Howrah, hours before it went to the polls.

Local residents raised the alarm after they spotted the EVMs and VVPATs being carried into the house of Gautam Ghosh in Tulsiberia around 2.30am. They gheraoed the place and launched an agitation. The local cops rushed to the spot and had to launch a lathicharge to disperse the mob.

Suspended sector officer Tapan Sarkar has said, in his defence, that an assistant sector officer, who is a relative of Ghosh, had suggested they go to his place to sleep for the night after central forces did not open the booth, which they reached late at night. He claimed he did not know about Ghosh’s TMC connections. BJP has claimed an ulterior motive.

BJP North Uluberia candidate Chiran Bera said he rushed to the spot after getting the news. “Residents told me a car reached Tulsiberia around 2.30am. Its occupants carried EVMs into the house. When I reached, I found EVMs and VVPATs at the house of Ghosh, who is with TMC. I have lodged a complaint with EC,” he said.