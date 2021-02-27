ENTERTAINMENT

House arrest teaser: Clean Laughter Therapy – TheMiracleTech

Posted on


Published by TheMiracleTechDesk27 February, 2021

In the era of forced and double-meaning humor, 90ml fame Shekhar Reddy is coming up with a clean humor called Yer House Arrest. The film’s first look teaser is now out.

This is the story of how a gang of children takes on Srinivas Reddy, Sapthagiri, Raghu Karumchi, and Thagubuthu Ramesh’s gang of dacoits. They go to a house for robbery but run into five children.

They plan to kidnap the children, but in return they find a house arrested by them. His work is recited at home in a fun manner. The teaser looks promising and if the comedy works in the film, the teaser will be liked by children as well as adults.

Ravibabu is playing the role of a police officer in the film, which is set for release soon.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
937
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
913
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
839
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
733
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
696
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });