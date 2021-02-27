House arrest teaser: Clean Laughter Therapy – TheMiracleTech

In the era of forced and double-meaning humor, 90ml fame Shekhar Reddy is coming up with a clean humor called Yer House Arrest. The film’s first look teaser is now out.

This is the story of how a gang of children takes on Srinivas Reddy, Sapthagiri, Raghu Karumchi, and Thagubuthu Ramesh’s gang of dacoits. They go to a house for robbery but run into five children.

They plan to kidnap the children, but in return they find a house arrested by them. His work is recited at home in a fun manner. The teaser looks promising and if the comedy works in the film, the teaser will be liked by children as well as adults.

Ravibabu is playing the role of a police officer in the film, which is set for release soon.

