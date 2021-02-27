ENTERTAINMENT

House arrest teaser review

Posted on
House arrest teaser review
House arrest teaser review

90 ml fame Sekhar Reddy is coming up with a clean comedy called Yerra House Arrest which includes Srinivas Reddy and Saptagiri Playing lead roles. Today the makers of House Arrest revealed the teaser of the film. House arrest is the story of a gang of mischievous children who join the gang of dacoits of Srinivasa Reddy, Raghu Karumchi, Saptagiri, and Thagubuthu Ramesh. Although they enter a house and want to kidnap the children, they are arrested by them.

Ravi Babu House is playing the role of a police officer who is being bankrolled under the Prime K-Show Entertainment banner. Niranjan Reddy is producing the film, while its music is composed by Anoop Rubens. Cinematography is handled by Yuvraj, Chhota K. Prasad is handling the editing department.

According to the makers, the upcoming film House Arrest will be a fun and fun-filled entertainment.

Srinivas Reddy was last seen playing supporting roles in Allu Adhors, which was released on 14 January. The film featured Belamkonda Sai Srinivas, Nabha Natesh and Anu Emanuel in the lead roles, while Sonu Sood played the lead role, directed by Santosh Srinivas and produced by Gorella Subramanam.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
936
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
732
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });