House arrest teaser review

90 ml fame Sekhar Reddy is coming up with a clean comedy called Yerra House Arrest which includes Srinivas Reddy and Saptagiri Playing lead roles. Today the makers of House Arrest revealed the teaser of the film. House arrest is the story of a gang of mischievous children who join the gang of dacoits of Srinivasa Reddy, Raghu Karumchi, Saptagiri, and Thagubuthu Ramesh. Although they enter a house and want to kidnap the children, they are arrested by them.

Ravi Babu House is playing the role of a police officer who is being bankrolled under the Prime K-Show Entertainment banner. Niranjan Reddy is producing the film, while its music is composed by Anoop Rubens. Cinematography is handled by Yuvraj, Chhota K. Prasad is handling the editing department.

According to the makers, the upcoming film House Arrest will be a fun and fun-filled entertainment.

Srinivas Reddy was last seen playing supporting roles in Allu Adhors, which was released on 14 January. The film featured Belamkonda Sai Srinivas, Nabha Natesh and Anu Emanuel in the lead roles, while Sonu Sood played the lead role, directed by Santosh Srinivas and produced by Gorella Subramanam.