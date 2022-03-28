‘House of the Dragon’ fans think showrunner Ryan Condall hinted at a Summer 2022 premiere date

tl; Doctor:

dragon house is one of many game of Thrones Sequels, prequels and spinoffs are in the works on HBO.

something get Fans think showrunner Ryan Kondall hinted at the summer premiere.

Kondall also urged fans to be patient when it comes to dragon house Very.

Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans in an image from ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton / HBO

dragon house Coming to HBO Max this year. However, when this will happen remains a mystery. Details about the much awaited game of Thrones Prequels are still hard to come by. But we do know that filming has officially ended. And some fans think showrunner Ryan Kondall hinted at a summer 2022 premiere date.

‘House of the Dragon’ is one of many ‘Game of Thrones’…