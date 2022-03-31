‘House of the Dragon’ premiere date: ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel set for August

The Targaryens are returning to HBO.

“House of the Dragon,” the first spin-off series from HBO’s record-breaking juggernaut “Game of Thrones,” will premiere on August 21, the network announced Wednesday. HBO also revealed a new poster for the series and additional images from the show, which you can check out below.

Set two centuries before the events of “Game of Thrones”, the ten-episode prequel series depicts how the home of Targaryen fell into a bitter and brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons – the beginning of the end. Beginning of the ruling family of Westeros.

The series is based on Martin’s novel “Fire and Blood” by authors George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Kondal (“colony”). Kondal and Director Miguel Sapochnik are executive…