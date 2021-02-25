House of the Dragon, Prequel to Game of Thrones – Finance Rewind

game of Thrones American writers, both David Benioff and DB Weiss, created a fictional drama television series Game of Thrones. The venue of the show is Croatia, Iceland, Malta, Morocco, United Kingdom, Canada and Spain.

It premiered Hbo In the United States on April 17, 2011, and concluded on May 19, 2019. It consists of 73 episodes aired in eight seasons.

The Game of Thrones series was praised by both television critics and historians. Which was regarded as medieval realism.

George RR Martin set the story to be more historical. Less emphasis on fantasy, magic and witchcraft than in current fantasy, and more on battles, political intrigue, and characters, assuming that the supernatural should be used modestly in the epic will genre.

About the Prequel for Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon:

According to George RR Martin’s book Fire and Blood, the Game of Thrones series will tell the story of House Targaryen the House which gave us Daenerys Targaryen, the mother of dragons herself, and 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

cast:

This house of dragons, cast by Prequel for Game of Thrones:

Paddy Considine, Olivia Cook, Emma D’RC, Matt Smith, Stevatos, Eve Best, Rais Efance and Sonoya Mizuno.

“Fire and Blood” is an extension of Targaryen history, with Martin already outlined in his extensive book titled “A Tech of Ice and Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and Game of Thrones”.

While “Fire and Blood” expands on these stories and adds more details and characters. This is not an incomplete description of the present in the book “A Song of Ice and Fire”. Thanks to the mentioned history, we already have “A Tech of Ice and Fire”.

The new series does not risk overtaking Martin’s work in a way that would be detrimental to its storytelling. The way “Game of Thrones” transcends “A Song of Ice and Fire”.

Also, read Will Clu Season 2 be released in 2021?

Martin has not yet announced a planned publication date for “Fire and Blood: Volume Two”, or the sixth book in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, he said in his most recent interview. He is mainly focusing on “The Winds of Winter” and then returning to “Fire and Blood”.

Also, read Yashheim: Princess Half-Demon – Episode 20 Review