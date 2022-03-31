“House of the Dragon,” the Game of Thrones Prequel That Will Launch on HBO

“House of the Dragon”, the new HBO series whose story It Happened 200 Years Before “Game Of Thrones”Will be aired from August 21, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

The ten-episode series begins Sunday, August 21 on HBO and It will be available for streaming on HBO Max in the United States and Latin America. In Spain, where it will be titled “The House of the Dragon”, it will air from 22 August.

This date allows HBO to slightly push the premiere on Amazon, currently scheduled for September 2, with its big-budget series “The Lord of the Rings”, adapted from the fantastic saga by JRR Tolkien.