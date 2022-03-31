House of the Dragon will premiere in August

You know it’s a show about the Targaryens when the blonde wigs come out Photo , Ollie Upton / HBO

Now that HBO’s second greatest show , Excitement, Its second season ended, Premium Networks need to keep something people tuning in , so what’s the next best thing after that game of Thrones, its top show? More game of Thrones, Of course. prequel series dragon house Now the premiere date is: Sunday, August 21.

The first season of the show will have 10 episodes.



The show is based on the book by George RR Martin fire and bloodShe Description of the Genealogy of House Targaryen, Paddy Considine starred as King Viserys, described as a “warm, kind and gentle man” who “seems to carry on his grandfather’s legacy.”

Matt Smith stars as Viserys’ brother Prince Damon, a…