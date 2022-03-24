Household Support Fund: Who is eligible and how to apply

Families could benefit from government aid funds for longer (Picture: Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak outlines his latest plans to help struggling families as he unveils his spring statement amid rising inflation and the cost of living crisis in Britain.

The chancellor announced in the Commons that he was doubling the domestic aid fund to £1 billion, putting local authorities in the best position to help those in need in their areas.

The Domestic Assistance Fund was originally announced late last year to help those families get through the winter months.

But what exactly is it, who is eligible – and how can you apply?

What is a Domestic Assistance Fund?

The Domestic Support Fund was unveiled at the end of September 2021, giving £500m to help vulnerable people…