Housemark Boss hopes Returnal will get new viewers on PS Plus

Returnal developer Housemark hopes the game’s arrival on PlayStation Plus will help it find a larger audience.

Speaking to Eurogamer last night at the BAFTA Video Game Awards, Housemark managing director Illari Kuitinen said it was “fantastic” that Returnal would be added to Sony’s upcoming revamped subscription service.

“As you know, it’s been a while since it was released. And we know people who get into [subscriptions] Play a lot,” he said.

He hopes players will “dare to try” the game. “There are no hidden costs, it’s easy to get into if you want to,” he said.

He continued: “Sony does [make] Some wise decision, like funding the game. He took a leap of faith when he started funding the game five years ago.”

