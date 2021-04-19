LATEST

Housemates Send Food & Wishing Letters

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Today's Episode BBK8 April 19th 2021: Housemates Send Food & Wishing Letters



Essentially the most controversial present Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has began already and being watched by quite a few die-hard followers of it. However this week is admittedly horrible for them as a result of yesterday they received the information of Kiccha Sudeep’s unhealthy well being circumstances. Which made their coronary heart shattered therefore all of them are sending their like to him and praying to God for his speedy restoration. In order that he can be a part of them within the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, so right here you may get to know all particulars relating to the current episode so examine it beneath.

So within the upcoming episode, you’ll watch that each one housemates are sending their finest needs together with meals to him. The place Divya sends a really lovely message by means of the CCTV digital camera to him by which she writes ” We’re eagerly ready on your Speedy Restoration. We’re lacking you #Get Properly Quickly” as a result of he actually wants the needs at the moment, therefore they’re sending some optimistic ideas. When his followers got here to find out about his well being that he received contaminated, they received shocked and begin praying to God. As a result of nobody can match internet hosting stage like him.

As per the Bigg Boss order, all housemates are making some meals and making tiffins, in order that they will ship meals correctly to him. The current promo of the present has launched by the makers in which you’ll be able to watch every thing. That feminine housemates are making meals for him which included non-veg as you may watch within the newest Promo. In line with Bigg Boss, they must hold tiffins in one other in order that the casting group can simply get it and ship it to him. On one other facet, KP Aravind reads a letter which sends by the Bigg Boss and listening to him they clap.

VOTING LIST:-

  • Manju Pavagada- 13.20%
  • Shamanth – 22.9%
  • KP Aravind- 16.6%
  • Raghu Gowda-5.25%
  • Divya Syresh-6.24%
  • Divya Uruduga- 6.17%
  • Vishwanath- 8.10%
  • Shubha Pooja-4.10%
  • Vaishnavi Gowda- 4.59%
  • Rajeev- 4.48%
  • Prashanth- 2.28%
  • Nidhi- 2.61%

These voting outcomes got here as per the current experiences however nonetheless, every thing depends upon the voting and below the arms of the viewers. As you may watch within the current episode complete casting group is taking precautions, even the meals supply group is correctly set the PPE equipment. As a result of everybody is aware of that precautions are higher than treatment as a result of everybody is aware of that it’s a too contagious an infection, so therefore there’s a must take care. So don’t forget to stream it on the right time and for additional info keep linked with us.


