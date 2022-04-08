Houston Astros tie record with Opening Day win

The Astros started the 2022 season like they have been since joining the American League – with a win.

The last houston Astros 3 angel angels 1

The Houston Astros won their 10th straight opening day game in a 3-1 win over current American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on Thursday night.

After winning the American League pennant last season, the Astros were looking to make a statement after a flurry of off-season moves by the rest of the AL West teams. The Astros are still the team to beat in the West, and they showed it.

Manager Dusty Baker typically accompanied a veteran – the likes of Lance McCullers Jr. or Justin Verlander – to an opening day start. However, both the pitchers could not lift the mound due to injury…