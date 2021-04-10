LATEST

Houston Chronicle reporter loses job over remarks about Watson accusers

Avatar
By
Posted on
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson

Houston Chronicle football writer Aaron Wilson is no longer employed by the newspaper due to recent remarks he made in an interview about the women accusing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.

The dismissal appears to stem from a March 19 appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” In that appearance, Wilson said the lawsuits against Watson amounted to “ambulance chasing” and compared the women who filed them to terrorists.

“In his case, you know, it’s kind of you don’t negotiate with terrorists,” Wilson said. “People are demanding money, they’re asking for money. It kept escalating, it kept going up and up and up. You’re talking about more and more funds, I’m not going to say how much it got to, but my understanding is, you know, that there was an admission that, it was, you know, something, you know just that this was, you know, just a money grab.”

According to Diana Moskovitz and Kalyn Kahler of Defector, members of the Chronicle’s sports department attended a staff meeting in which sports editor Reid Laymance informed the staffers of Wilson’s departure. While Laymance did not give a reason for Wilson’s dismissal, he did remind the staffers to be mindful of what they might say on other platforms.

Earlier Friday, Chronicle editor Steve Riley emailed the entire newsroom with a reminder to report on the Watson allegations with “fairness and care toward all involved.” While Wilson was not mentioned, Riley reminded staffers that “opinion, speculation or baseless assertions” would not be tolerated. It also contained another reminder that any media appearances required supervisor permission, and anyone appearing on other platforms was representing the Chronicle while doing so.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault by 22 women. The allegations are also being investigated by Houston police.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
863
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
863
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
828
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
805
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
756
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
709
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
671
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
670
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top