Houston Cougars into Elite Eight of NCAA tournament after upset of No. 1 Arizona Wildcats

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – It’s one thing to know how Houston wins the game. Figuring out a way to defeat them is another matter.

Since Calvin Sampson took over in 2022, Houston’s reputation has been built on defense, toughness and aggression – on both ends of the floor. The Cougars are annually one of the best defensive teams in the country, but they are also an elite offensive rebounding unit. Opponents know how to win, but it’s impossible to replicate and prepare for their intensity.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd told a Wednesday news conference, describing Houston’s effort and energy defensively as “almost unmatched.”



Lloyd and the Wildcats knew what they were doing Thursday night at the AT&T Center — but that didn’t prepare them for what happened.

Houston scored the first goal…