Houston vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

NCAA Match Elite Eight: (2) Houston (27-3) vs (12) Oregon State (20-12) prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Houston vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 29

Sport Time: 7:15 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Community: CBS

Houston vs Oregon State Sport Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Beavers can play some D, too.

Loyola was shutting everybody down – that’s what Loyola did all yr lengthy – however Oregon State managed to take its protection to a different stage within the 65-58 win.

Yeah it was a grind, and yeah it was ugly, however the Beavers held the Ramblers to an even-uglier-than-the-stat 5-of-23 from three and 33% from the sphere as they maintained relative management all through with that D.

However the O got here by way of when it needed to, too.

It wasn’t a factor of magnificence, however Oregon State made 18-of-20 free throws, had been simply ok from the sphere to maintain pushing, and there wasn’t any buckling down the late stretch.

The Beavers led the Pac-12 in three level protection, are nice at transferring the ball round, and so they’re on the roll of rolls now profitable six straight beginning in probably the most pressure-packed of conditions.

The crew is discovering methods to maintain on profitable, however …

Why Houston Will Win

You need protection?

46 factors, 5-of-23 from three, and simply 5 assists. That’s what Syracuse was in a position to do in opposition to the suffocating Houston D.

Yeah, Oregon State is nice at stopping groups type three, however Houston is even higher. Greater than that, it doesn’t must depend on the three, however it will possibly hit it. It wasn’t on from the surface in opposition to the Orange, however a complete slew of rebounds – 11 of the 40 had been on the offensive glass – made up for the errors.

What number of offensive boards did Syracuse get? 5.

The Cougars are flashy, they assault the rim at each ends of the ground, and so they can rating in bunches, however they’ve additionally confirmed off their toughness on the glass in addition to on protection.

They bought by way of the gut-check win over Rutgers, they outplayed the Syracuse crew with the extra heralded defensive fashion and three level shooters, and so they’re used to doing all the little issues proper that repay ultimately.

What’s Going To Occur

Each groups can play D, however one does it higher.

Houston is No. 1 within the nation in discipline aim defensive share, they maintain groups to below 60 factors per recreation, and so they’re going to pound this out on the way in which to the Last 4.

Assume Loyola if it might play offense. That’s what Houston is about to convey.

Houston vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Houston 67, Oregon State 60

Line: Baylor -6.5, o / u: 149.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 4.5

