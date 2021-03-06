How $ 90 Million Helps Black Lives Matter Organ. achieve their goals? – TMT Daily

Black Lives Matter has become a global movement as people continue to fight against systemic racism, police brutality, and racially motivated violence against Black people. This has sparked a conversation, and many are fighting for the Black Lives Matter goals of criminal justice reform, among various other goals of the global movement. In the past year, Black Lives Matter raised $ 90 million USD.

But where is the money going? How will the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation use the money to achieve its goals? Can millions of people in some of the most important places involved in the Black Lives Matter movement help? Michael Brown Sean, the father of slain black teen Mike Brown, believes it could demand $ 20 million USD from the organization.

Why are they asking for money?

Ferguson, MO should be a name that is not easily forgotten. It is considered a birthplace by many, so to speak, in the early days of the Black Lives Matter movement. After Mike Brown was slaughtered in 2014, people in Ferguson took to the streets to demand accountability, to better demand their police force. In this, eyes were opened for a daily across the country Reality faced by Black Americans.

Many involved within the Ferguson protests are important individuals within the Black Lives Matter movement. Their goal should be in line with the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. Michael Brown Sean said that $ 90 million dollars was raised, “Why did my family’s foundation not get any assistance from the movement?” Asking where exactly the money will go.

After Brown’s murder, his family founded the Change for Foundation. The foundation “focuses on providing assistance to other families who have lost their loved ones due to police brutality and community violence”.

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation responded

in response to The root Inquiring about this, BLMGNF stated that “it has never received a formal request for funding from the foundation established by Brown Sr.” This did not happen when the organization sent money to other groups in or around Ferguson, such as We Love Our Sons and Betters Foundation, Made by Leslie McSpadden, mother of Mike Brown.

According to The root, He also sent our inquiries to Mike Brown Scene’s Chageon for Change Foundation to ask if the organization had ever spoken to BLMGNF about the willingness to fund before making public demands. But this is not the first time that BLMGNF, an umbrella organization, has been criticized for the way it handled its Miracles.

Past criticism

We can only hope that for the umbrella organization Black Lives Matter movement There will be goals corresponding to the various chapters for the BLM movement. BLMGNF said it donated $ 21 million USD to help various Black Lives Matter chapters across the country, and recently donated $ 3 million to help those affected by the COVID epidemic.

In December 2020, ten Black Lives Matter chapters gave an open letter to BLMGNF seeking greater transparency in decision-making processes and the inclusion of local chapters.

“With a willingness to work hard that would put us at risk, we hoped that the central organizational unit, recently referred to as the Black Lives Matter Global Network (BLMGN) Foundation, would formally build us. K will support the chapter in our efforts. Since the founding of BLMGN, our chapters have consistently raised concerns about financial transparency, decision making, and accountability. “

What do you think about it Is BLMGNF linked to the goals of the Black Lives Matter movement?