How a risky reunion for Sunderland turned into shock and disappointment

It was billed as The Last Dance, borrowing a phrase Sunderland used to chronicle Michael Jordan’s iconic last season in the NBA to mark the return of Jermaine Defoe.

But at least the encounters have already shed light for the Black Cats and their returning striker. When they say you should never go back to football, Defoe’s Waltz in the Sunset is exactly what he had in mind.

Don’t rotate it. At 39, he walks away with his reputation as one of the best forwards of his era. He is a shoo-in to the Premier League’s Hall of Fame and you only have to look at the tribute paid to the player who had the quickest scoring instincts to realize what an impact he made.

From the World Cup to White Hart Lane, he arrived with a goal guaranteed. It was not…