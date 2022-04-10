How Alex Albon’s slow pitstop helped him score points

Alexander Albon has done the impossible and took his Williams F1 car from the last to the points on the grid, something that hardly seems believable. Through risky tactics that saw a 57-lap stint on hard tyres, and incredible skill behind the wheel, the Thai driver gave the Williams team their first point since Belgium last year.

“It was good. It was a tough one, we fought hard. It was like qualifying for 30 laps for us. I don’t know what it is about that tough tyre, but whenever we put it on it suits us,” Thai driver of British origin said sky,

This result could not have been achieved without a crazy strategy, where Albon took off his hard tires from the start of the Grand Prix to the final stages of the race, before bolting on a set of soft tires and driving.. .