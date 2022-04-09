How Alonso’s F1 DRS campaign found Alpine some momentum in Melbourne

For some teams, the removal of the fourth DRS zone did not make an immediate difference. But for others – notably Aston Martin – it took some last-minute scramble to change the car set-up to suit, triggering a chain of events that led to a disastrous Saturday for the Silverstone team.

How the loss of the DRS zone was unusual to say the least, with some rivals suspecting that a clever piece of sportsmanship by Fernando Alonso had paid off for the alpine team’s advantage.

The DRS zone in question was on the reconstructed portion of the track, from the kinks on Turn 8 to Turn 9. At Saturday’s drivers’ briefing, Alonso suggested that this section of track with the DRS was a bit too dangerous for comfort, and that perhaps this area should be abandoned at safety…