How and where to get tickets for the show?

will mark the return of the show la renga In the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, since his last presentation was held in 2017 at the Huracán Tomas A. in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Parque Patricios. It took place at Duco Stadium.

It would also serve as a form of revenge after the show, which they would present at the Estadio Nicoco de la Plata in 2016, was suspended by a decision of the provincial government at the time under the management of María Eugenia Vidal.

The cancellation of their concerts is no news for the band, which suffered a singing suspension at the José María Minella Stadium in Mar del Plata in 2018, and this summer it was replaced by authorities in the province of Neuquén after being relocated. Had to change Authorize what they were about to give at the resort on March 19th…