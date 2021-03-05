How and where to watch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 Episode Live Stream Online | Stream, view and download details

Bigg Boss Telugu, India’s most popular reality show, is set to start its 4th season from September 6, 2020. Also released promos from the show. Now take a look below to know how and where to watch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

TV channel and live streaming of Bigg Boss season 4:

The show Bigg Boss can be seen on the Star Mother TV channel. You can also watch the show online as it is streamed on Hotstar.com. If you want to watch it live and ad-free, you will need a premium membership. If you do not have a premium subscription, you can watch the show after the live telecasting ends.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 Host:

The makers have officially announced that Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the fourth season after the most successful third season. The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Junior NTR, while Nani hosted the second season.

The official promo for the show titled “Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Entertainment Like Before …” was announced on 15 August 2020 by Star Marga Channel. Ever since this announcement was made, the audience was excited and eagerly awaited the biggest Telugu TV. reality show.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 Start Date and Time:

The show begins on September 6, 2020. The show time is from 10 am to 11 pm every day. The host, Nagarjuna, can be seen only on weekends i.e. on Saturdays and Sundays.