How and where to watch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 Episode Online

Bigg Boss Telugu, the most popular reality show in Telugu, India, will make its 4th season debut on September 6, 2020. The makers of the show have made all arrangements, the contestants are being decided, the host has been selected and promos of the show have also been released. Now take a look below to know how and where to watch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

TV channel and live streaming of Bigg Boss season 4:

The show can be seen on the Bigg Boss Star Maa TV channel. You can also watch the show online while streaming on Hotstar.com. If you want to watch it live and ad-free, you will need a premium membership. If you do not have a premium subscription, you can watch the show after the live telecasting is over.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 Host:

The makers have officially announced that Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the fourth season after the most successful third season. The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Junior NTR, while Nani hosted the second season.

The official promo for the show titled “Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Entertainment Like Before …” was released on 15 August 2020 on YouTube by Star Marga Channel. reality show.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 Start Date and Time:

The show will begin on September 6, 2020. The timing of the show is from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm every day. The host, Nagarjuna, can be seen only on weekends i.e. on Saturdays and Sundays.