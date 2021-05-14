LATEST

How Arizona became a hotbed for electric vehicles, microchips and self-driving tech – CNBC

Arizona has rapidly become an epicenter for electric vehicle and self-driving tech, and it’s now the site of three big new semiconductor factories as the U.S. struggles to increase production during the global chip shortage.

The Arizona Commerce Authority says it helped 634 companies relocate or expand in Arizona between 2015 and 2020. Big names include Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and electric vehicle companies Lucid Motors, ElectraMeccanica, Nikola and Atlis Motor Vehicles.

In 2020, Phoenix attracted more residents than any other U.S. city for the fourth year in a row, as highly skilled remote workers flocked to the lower cost of living and wide open spaces of the Grand Canyon State. 

Watch the video to hear from Gov. Doug Ducey, big companies, and Arizonans about why the tech boom is happening and how it’s changing the state.

