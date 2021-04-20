How Barcelona could line up against Getafe

Sports activities Mole seems at how Barcelona may line up for his or her La Liga showdown with Getafe on Thursday night.

Barcelona supervisor Ronald Koeman could also be tempted to tinker along with his facet for his or her midweek La Liga showdown in opposition to Getafe at Camp Nou.

Backup goalkeeper grandchild is one in every of three harm considerations for the hosts as he recuperates following an ankle sprain, however Marc-Andre ter Stegen is in no hazard of shedding his place in purpose.

The injury-plagued Gerard Pique compelled his means into Koeman’s again three for his or her 4-0 Copa del Rey last win over Athletic Bilbao, however Ronald araujo could also be given the nod alongside Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza if no dangers are taken over Pique’s health.

Sergi Roberto can be pushing for inclusion over Sergino Dest, however the former Ajax man ought to proceed on the right-hand facet for this recreation, whereas Jordi Alba is assured of a spot on the left after claiming two assists within the Copa del Rey last.

A type of assists was for Frenkie de Jong‘s header, and the Dutchman – who additionally claimed two assists on the night time – is anticipated to kind a well-known midfield trio alongside Pedri and Sergio Busquets.

Ousmane Dembele is pining for a begin amid hypothesis surrounding contract talks, however Koeman ought to hold his religion in Antoine Griezmann up high for this midweek encounter, whereas Ansu fati and Philippe Coutinho are long-term absentees.

Lionel Messi will hope to keep away from a fourth consecutive dwelling recreation with no purpose in opposition to Getafe, however his 23 strikes within the 2020-21 La Liga marketing campaign is greater than your complete Azulones group (22).

Barcelona doable beginning lineup:

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Lenglet, Mingueza; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann