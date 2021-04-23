How Barcelona could line up against Villarreal

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Barcelona may line up in Sunday’s La Liga conflict with Villarreal.

Barcelona will likely be trying to hold themselves within the La Liga title race once they proceed their 2020-21 marketing campaign away to top-five chasing Villarreal on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman‘s aspect, who’re at the moment third within the desk, 5 factors off leaders Atletico Madrid, will once more be with out the providers of long-term absentees Ansu fati and Philippe Coutinho via harm.

Martin Braithwaite missed out towards Getafe on Thursday as a result of an ankle downside, however the skilled ahead may doubtlessly be again within the squad for this match.

Ousmane Dembele was additionally absent from the squad towards Getafe as a result of a slight muscular concern, however the France worldwide educated on Friday and may subsequently be in rivalry for this match, whereas the identical can be stated for quantity two goalkeeper grandchild.

Koeman is anticipated to withstand the temptation to shuffle his pack because of the significance of the competition, with Atletico, Actual Madrid and Sevilla all within the title image.

Lionel Messi ought to subsequently proceed alongside Antoine Griezmann as a part of a entrance two, with Dembele doubtlessly being an choice off the bench.

There could be a change on the appropriate, although, with Sergino Dest doubtlessly coming in for Sergi Roberto, who has solely simply returned from harm.

Ronald araujo changed Gerard Pique on the interval of the 5-2 win over Getafe, however the latter is just not injured and may once more be within the beginning XI towards the Yellow Submarine.

Barcelona potential beginning lineup: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Pique, Lenglet; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann

