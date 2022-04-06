How Benzema's hat-trick helped Real Madrid win 3-1 over Chelsea: Live updates

6 April 2022 4:50 pm EDT

Chance for Ziyech!

90 + 3 minutes Lukaku does well to control the ball and passes it to Ziyech, who hits it over the bar from 15 yards. That was the chance.

6 April 2022 4:47 pm EDT

five minutes extra

90 minutes: Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid Chelsea have five minutes to partially capitalize on a miserable night at Stamford Bridge.

6 April 2022 4:43 pm EDT

Gareth Bale is coming to Real Madrid

86 minutes Double change for Real. Bale and Danny Ceballos replaced the brilliant Karim Benzema, whose hat-trick has kept Real in control of this tie, and Fede Valverde.

6 April 2022 4:41 pm EDT

Nice save from Courtois!

84 min: Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid James’s fiercely low drive is saved by Courtois, who dives to his right. He pushes it into a dangerous…


