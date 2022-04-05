How Boca’s rivals fared in the Copa Libertadores

Two of the three teams with which Xeneize shared the group played a few days ago, although they did not produce good results.

Since then Boca Found out he will share Group E Copa Libertadores 2022 with Corinthians, Deportivo Cali And always readyThe news from each of these teams is something that keeps Sebastian Battaglia and his coaching staff busy. in the last days, Of these three sets, two had action, while one rested.

Last Friday, April 1st Deportivo Caliwho will rival Xeneize this Tuesday, vToured La Equidad with an alternate team and drew 0–0. So far, they have accumulated only three games won in 14 dates of the Colombian Opening tournament…