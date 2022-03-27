How ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two Told a Different Love Story – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains major spoilers for the second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton.]

Dear Gentlemen Readers, Season Two bridgerton is finally on Netflix and its love story is one for the ages: an enemy-turned-lover tale that follows Viscount Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) pursuit of the Viscountess.

At the start of season two, the eldest Bridgerton is looking for a agreeable woman who will be a good mother and take care of the household, just as he believes a wife should. What is that No Looking for a true love match.

But, by the season finale, that’s exactly what he finds.

The second season of the hit Netflix series begins with the arrival of the Sharma sisters, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charita Chandran), who are on a quest for Mayfair…