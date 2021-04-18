LATEST

How Brighton & Hove Albion could line up against Chelsea

Avatar
By
Posted on
How Brighton & Hove Albion could line up against Chelsea

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Brighton & Hove Albion might line up in Tuesday’s Premier League conflict with Chelsea.

Brighton & Hove Albion will probably be seeking to file their first ever Premier League victory over Chelsea once they journey to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Graham Potter‘s aspect, who’re presently sixteenth within the desk, six factors away from the underside three, will once more be with out Solly March and Tariq Lamptey by way of knee and thigh issues respectively.

Florin Andone and Percy Tau are additionally each doubts, however there’s a likelihood that Aaron Connolly might get better from a foot damage to make the bench within the English capital.

Dan Burn and Adam Webster have each returned from current accidents, with the previous showing instead within the goalless draw with Everton final day trip.

Joel Veltman has impressed alongside Ben White and Lewis Dunk as a part of a again three, although, and it appears doubtless that head coach Potter will identify the identical defence for this match.

Jakub Moder and Pascal Gross ought to preserve their spots within the wing-back areas, with Adam Lallana and Yves bissouma that includes in the midst of the park.

There are many choices for change within the last third, significantly if Connolly is obtainable, however Danny Welbeck ought to preserve his spot alongside Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.

Brighton doable beginning lineup: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Veltman; Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder; Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck

> Click on right here to see how Chelsea might line up for this contest

ID:443727:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4003:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
29
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
28
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
25
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top