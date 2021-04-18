How Brighton & Hove Albion could line up against Chelsea

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Brighton & Hove Albion might line up in Tuesday’s Premier League conflict with Chelsea.

Brighton & Hove Albion will probably be seeking to file their first ever Premier League victory over Chelsea once they journey to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Graham Potter‘s aspect, who’re presently sixteenth within the desk, six factors away from the underside three, will once more be with out Solly March and Tariq Lamptey by way of knee and thigh issues respectively.

Florin Andone and Percy Tau are additionally each doubts, however there’s a likelihood that Aaron Connolly might get better from a foot damage to make the bench within the English capital.

Dan Burn and Adam Webster have each returned from current accidents, with the previous showing instead within the goalless draw with Everton final day trip.

Joel Veltman has impressed alongside Ben White and Lewis Dunk as a part of a again three, although, and it appears doubtless that head coach Potter will identify the identical defence for this match.

Jakub Moder and Pascal Gross ought to preserve their spots within the wing-back areas, with Adam Lallana and Yves bissouma that includes in the midst of the park.

There are many choices for change within the last third, significantly if Connolly is obtainable, however Danny Welbeck ought to preserve his spot alongside Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.

Brighton doable beginning lineup: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Veltman; Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder; Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck

> Click on right here to see how Chelsea might line up for this contest