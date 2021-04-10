LATEST

How Brighton & Hove Albion could line up against Everton

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up in Monday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to move further clear of the Premier League relegation zone when they welcome Everton to the Amex on Monday evening.

The Seagulls, who are currently 16th in the table, six points clear of the bottom three, will again be without the services of Solly March and Tariq Lamptey through injury.

Aaron Connolly and Florin Andone remain doubts, but Dan Burn and Adam Webster have both returned to training following recent issues and are in contention to start.

Burn is expected to be in the starting XI, but Webster might feature on the bench as the centre-back has been on the sidelines for two months with an ankle injury.

Percy Tau has served a quarantine period following his return from international duty, meanwhile, meaning that he is available for selection on Monday night.

There might be just one change from the side that started the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend, with Burn replacing Joel Veltman in the back three.

As a result, Danny Welbeck, who was on the scoresheet at Old Trafford, should again feature in the final third alongside Neal Maupay, with Leandro Trossard operating in the number 10 position.

Brighton possible starting lineup: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Burn; Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Moder; Trossard; Welbeck, Maupay

