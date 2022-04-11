How British newspapers reacted to Man City vs Liverpool

Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Premier League title rivals Liverpool dominated the back pages of newspapers in the British press on Monday.

The Guardian led with the headline: “City Reds Give ‘A Life'”.

The title was based on quotes from City manager Pep Guardiola, who had reacted on several occasions that his side had missed out on winning the game.

Inside GuardianOf the article, Guardiola was quoted as saying: “I thought we let them live a life out of here, but it’s a pleasure to see Liverpool, I know how good they are and no doubt about it, But I am very proud of my team.

“I told the team: ‘I don’t want to be sad for a second.'”

Guardian

One of City’s biggest chances to win the game fell to Riyad Mahrez in extra time.

But the Algerian missed the goal with an effort, in which Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson …